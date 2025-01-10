Notre Dame's Anthonie Knapp sidelined in first half of Orange Bowl vs. Penn State

Updated on Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. PT

In a defensively-focused showdown, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions were brawling their way to a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. After a scoreless first quarter, the Nittany Lions finally put a field goal on the board to go up three.

A few plays into Notre Dame's first drive of the second quarter, starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp went down hard after quarterback Riley Leonard rolled up his leg on a QB scramble.

Knapp was seen limping off the field, under his own power, as the Fighting Irish training staff examined his leg. Fifth-year senior Tosh Baker subbed in for Knapp once the starting lineman was on the sidelines.

Notre Dame left tackle Anthonie Knapp was hurt on that last play. Fifth-year senior Tosh Baker is in now. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 10, 2025

Knapp has started all season for the Fighting Irish and is a large part of Notre Dame's success at the offensive line. the Fighting Irish offensive line has been riddled with injuries throughout the season and already relies on three first-year starters as a part of the unit.

Before limping off the field, it appeared that Knapp was grabbing at his left leg and knee area, while grimacing in pain. Once he was on the sidelines, Knapp was escorted directly to the medical tent.

The Fighting Irish had failed to reach the end zone when Knapp exited the game and with Baker joining the offensive line, Notre Dame as once again forced to punt after failing to convert on a long third down attempt.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Nittany Lions held a 3-0 lead over the Fighting Irish and Penn State was moving, slowly, down the field against the Notre Dame defense.

Knapp was seen on the sidelines with an ankle brace on his left leg but was visibily struggling to place any weight on his injured side. As halftime rapidly approached, Baker remained in the game for the Fighting Irish offensive line.

