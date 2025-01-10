UPDATE: Riley Leonard has returned to the game after Marcus Freeman shared that he was asymptomatic for a concussion. On the first drive of the second half, Leonard led Notre Dame on a touchdown drive to tie things up at 10 apiece.

Notre Dame faced an unexpected shake-up in their showdown against Penn State when quarterback Riley Leonard exited the game late in the second quarter.

After taking a hard hit from a Penn State defender, Leonard stood up looking visibly shaken, prompting the officials to step in and send him to the sideline. Notre Dame’s medical team didn’t waste any time and they guided him straight to the medical tent for evaluation.

While the Fighting Irish fans held their breath, speculation ran wild about whether Leonard was undergoing concussion protocols. ESPN’s Sean McDonough even mentioned it during the live broadcast. The uncertainty left many wondering what was next for the team’s offensive game plan.

In Leonard’s absence, backup quarterback Steve Angeli stepped up to take the reins. Angeli, who has shown promise in practice, suddenly found himself thrust into the national spotlight in a critical moment. This game was already intense, and losing Leonard made it an even steeper uphill battle.

At halftime, Notre Dame trails Penn State 10-3.

In Leonard's absence, Steve Angeli came into the game and led the Irish on their lone score of the game, a field goal from Mitch Jeter as the second quarter expired. In the first half, Leonard was 6-for-11 for 63 yards and an interception. On that one drive, Angeli completed an impressive 6-of-7 passes for 44 yards.

No update has been given from Marcus Freeman on the status of Leonard for the second half.

The winner of the Orange Bowl — which serves as the College Football Playoff semifinals — will take on the winner of Texas-Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl for the national championship.

