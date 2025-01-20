Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Last Minute CFP National Championship Injury Report

The College Football Playoff National Championship is finally here, and both Notre Dame and Ohio State are gearing up for what promises to be an intense showdown.

With the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, all eyes are on the injury report to see which key players will be available and who might be battling through lingering issues.

Notre Dame Injury Report

Starting with Notre Dame, wide receiver Beaux Collins has confirmed he will suit up for the game despite dealing with a reported left calf injury sustained in the Orange Bowl. Collins, who transferred from Clemson, has been a major contributor this season with 37 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He missed most of the previous game after tweaking his calf early but assured fans and reporters that he feels “100%” and is ready to go​.

On the defensive side, Notre Dame will be without standout defensive tackle Rylie Mills, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the playoffs. The Irish are reportedly also dealing with the loss of freshman offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp, meaning redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah will be stepping into a starting role on the offensive line​.

Running back Jeremiyah Love, who has been battling a knee issue, is expected to play, though it remains to be seen how effective he will be.

Ohio State Injury Report

Ohio State, on the other hand, has had a relatively healthy run — at least in the College Football Playoff — but isn't without concerns. Quarterback Will Howard suffered a visible hand injury during the Cotton Bowl but has downplayed the severity, stating that it won’t affect his performance.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau had an ankle scare but is set to play after returning to action in the second half of the Texas game. Additionally, cornerback Denzel Burke, who was limited in the previous matchup, is expected to be at full strength for the title game​.

Both teams have had a long and grueling season, and while injuries are always a factor, the coaching staff has worked tirelessly to ensure their key players are as prepared as possible. With Ohio State currently favored by 8.5 points, Notre Dame will need all hands on deck to pull off an upset.

