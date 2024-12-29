Official catches helmet to face during fight in Military Bowl

The Military Bowl matchup between NC State and East Carolina was as intense as college football rivalries get, but it ended on an unfortunate note. With just minutes left in the game, tensions spilled over into a chaotic brawl that left one official, Rod Tucker, bloodied on the field.

The game itself was a nail-biter. NC State pulled ahead with a late 21-20 lead, only for ECU to respond with an electrifying 80-yard touchdown run. That dramatic play, followed by a last-minute interception, sealed the Pirates' victory. However, as ECU lined up to kneel out the clock, emotions between the teams boiled over.

The brawl erupted when players from both teams came face-to-face, and in the chaos, Tucker, who was attempting to separate the players, suffered a significant injury. A player’s helmet was shoved into another, and Tucker ended up with a deep gash on his cheek. The scene was intense, with officials scrambling to restore order.

Here is the key to the ugliness at end of ECU-NCST. ECU player takes a cheap shot at NC State player, shoves helmet from behind. The helmet hits ref in the face. pic.twitter.com/So8sOZCuAh — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) December 29, 2024

Eight players were ejected as a result of the scuffle, a disappointing end to what should have been a celebration of the bowl season. Tucker, bloodied but composed, finished out the remaining 0:38 and seemed to be okay.

ECU dude #15 stole the NCST guy’s towel…



and it ignited a full field brawl where refs were cut & bleeding & 8 players were ejected pic.twitter.com/LpDSCq7Eil — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2024

ECU vs NC State in a brawl 🥊

pic.twitter.com/EnFiIJITzC — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 29, 2024

An official has been injured in a postgame brawl between ECU and NC State. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JWaUMN4Kjh — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 29, 2024

While seeing some of the chippiness and passion for bowl games this season has been refreshing, there's no excuse for a brawl of any kind. The players who were ejected — at least those who still have eligibility remaining — will likely face consequences for next season.

At this time, no other updates have been given on the status of Tucker or the three NC State and five East Carolina players who were ejected.

What may be most interesting: NC. State and East Carolina are slated to kickoff their 2025 seasons against one another as the Wolfpack will play host to the Pirates in Raleigh on August 31.

