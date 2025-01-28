Ohio State AD leaves door wide open for Ryan Day to land blockbuster extension

There's no question that Ryan Day is on top of the world right now. Remember when people were calling for him to get fired following the loss to Michigan? Yeah, there's a different feeling around Columbus after the Ohio State Buckeyes shocked the world and won the natty.

Now, Day is all smiles, ready to get this program to try and repeat next season. Will he be doing so under a big-time new contract? That sure seems like it's a possibility. While speaking to the media this week, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork sure made it seem like those wheels are in motion.

Ohio State AD hinted an extension for Ryan Day could be on the way

"The business pieces are all moving," Bjork said via 247Sports. "It's a fluid process. We want to enjoy the moment. But the message is, he's our guy. We believe in him. Stability and continuity in college football is so, so important. When you have that clarity, and you have that alignment from the board, president, athletic director and coach, you want to lock that in. Those are the things that we're discussing."

As things stand, Day is the fifth-highest paid coach in the college football ranks, taking him a little more than $10 million per season - his current deal runs through the 2028 campaign. He's behind Lincoln Riley, Steve Sarkisian, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart. Smart is No. 1 on the list with his nearly $13.3 million per year contract.

While plenty of people don't love Day's record against the Wolverines, the fact that the Buckeyes are on top of the CFB world right now should help people sleep at night. Day and Co. just went on a memorable College Football Playoff run, taking down Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame.

While plenty of people are down in the dumps over Jim Knowles bolting for Penn State, the fact of the matter here is that Day is going to have his program in a great spot to go back-to-back. All the haters were silenced with Ohio State capturing the title. Should Day end up landing his extension, he could end up making history. Keep an eye on this over the next few weeks.