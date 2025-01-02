Ohio State considered the clear-cut favorite to win the national championship

Ohio State is rolling through the College Football Playoff with all the momentum in the world, and it’s no wonder they’re sitting as the clear favorite to win the national championship.

After their statement victory over Oregon in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes are heading to the Cotton Bowl, where they’re a 4.5-point favorite against Texas, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. With an over/under set at 54.5, it’s safe to say Vegas is expecting some fireworks, but most people feel Ohio State has a decent edge.

Let’s talk about why. Ohio State has been a powerhouse on both sides of the ball. Will Howard is delivering when it matters most, and their defense has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses. Their win over Oregon wasn’t just about advancing—it was about sending a message. The Buckeyes controlled that game from start to finish, avenging their regular-season loss in convincing fashion.

Now, they’re taking on Texas, a team that had to fight tooth and nail to get here. Texas barely squeaked by Arizona State in a double-overtime thriller. That’s not exactly the kind of performance you want heading into a showdown with Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal pits the winner of Georgia and Notre Dame against Penn State, but let’s be real—does anyone feel confident any of those teams could take down the Buckeyes? Georgia has the talent, and Notre Dame has the grit, but Ohio State just looks like they’re on another level right now. It's crazy how things can change in just a matter of weeks.

With everything clicking for the Buckeyes, it’s hard to imagine anyone stopping them. Ohio State isn’t just playing to win—they’re playing to dominate. At this point, the national championship feels like theirs to lose.

Ohio State and Texas will do battle on Friday, January 10 with a trip to the national championship on the line.

