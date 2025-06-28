It's another day and another defensive line commitment for Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day, as they received a commitment from 3-Star 2026 prospect Cameron Brickle, a talented defensive tackle from IMG Academy. Yesterday, they received a commitment from Damari Simeon, and today, the commitment from Brickle. That is now 3 defensive line commitments in the 2026 class for the Buckeyes. He chose the Buckeyes over Maryland, Penn State, and Florida State. Brickle is originally from the Philadelphia area and spent a year at Malvern Prep, a prep school outside Philadelphia.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Cameron Brickle II has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 305 DL from Philadelphia, PA chose the Buckeyes over Maryland & Florida State



“Got it out the mud, time to work!!!”https://t.co/xMcX9Svo68 pic.twitter.com/bu4kOsVXkg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2025

Watching Cameron Brickle play in High School, you quickly see that he is a talented super-athlete. He has had an interesting high school career, spending time at three High Schools. After Malvern Prep, he transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic School in California. He is currently at IMG Academy. He has all the tools to be a potentially difference-making defensive tackle for the Buckeyes.

With this commitment, Ohio State has 19 commits in the 2026 class, the fifth-ranked class in the nation according to 24/7 Sports. This is also more validation for defensive line coach Larry Johnson after there were questions about his recruiting abilities over the last several years. Johnson, considered by many to be one of the best defensive line coaches ever, has had questions about whether the 73-year-old Johnson would retire.

For Ryan Day, this is validation that Johnson can still land top defensive line talent. They are also in a good position to get commitments from multiple other defensive line prospects in the 2026 class. Most notably, being edge defenders Kevin Ford from Texas. He recently visited the Buckeyes and could be the next commitment for the Buckeyes. Day and Ohio State continue to try to nail down the top 5 recruiting class.

