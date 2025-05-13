Ohio State fans in mourning after FOX likely dooms biggest games to noon kickoffs

Ohio State fans have seen this story before—and they’re not any happier about it the second (or third) time around.

Once again, the Buckeyes are heading into a season where their biggest games are likely getting slapped with noon kickoff times. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff may continue to pull in massive ratings, but for fans in Columbus and beyond, it’s starting to feel like the magic is being stripped away from some of college football’s best matchups.

This year’s schedule has already delivered a gut punch. Ohio State’s season opener against Texas, a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal, will be FOX’s Week 1 headliner—and that most likely means a noon start. And, of course, The Game against Michigan is locked into its usual noon slot on the final Saturday of November, according to reports.

That part isn’t new. What’s new is the creeping sense that every major Ohio State game is becoming a brunch event instead of a primetime spectacle.

And let’s be honest—there’s nearly a 100 percent chance that the home game against Penn State later this season ends up at noon too, assuming FOX doesn't change its programming. That's potentially three Top-20 matchups — two potential Top-10 matchups — at home for Ohio State that will be at noon, assuming things go the way we believe they will.

Keep in mind that an official kickoff time has not been announced for any Ohio State game yet.

FOX wins the ratings, but fans lose the experience

Look, no one is going to argue that Big Noon Kickoff hasn’t been a home run for FOX. The early window has turned into appointment viewing thanks to their aggressive programming strategy, and Ohio State has been at the center of that success. But there’s a big difference between what works on TV and what works for the fans who actually show up to the stadium—or plan their entire weekends around these games.

For fans, the noon kickoff is more than just an inconvenience. It changes the entire feel of the day. The atmosphere doesn’t build the same way when you’re setting up your tailgate in the dark and packing up before dinner. Night games feel epic. Noon games feel rushed. That’s just reality.

After FOX announced its broadcasting rights for Texas-Ohio State on social media, hundreds of Buckeye fans quickly took to X to protest.

Big Noon Kickoff is the worst thing to happen to american sports — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) May 12, 2025

Dear Nick Saban and Texas Tech billionaire,



Addressing this travesty is part of @realDonaldTrump 's mandate to you.



It probably got lost on the paperwork but I promise you it was a part of his plan for you to deal with this.



So, arrest Fox and get this on prime time.



Thx — Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) May 12, 2025

They Noon only gimmick was cute at first in the late 2010s. Since about 2021 it's become more lame each year. If you care about Fox being a serious college football network, you'll change before it drags you to the bottom. — Phillip Riggs (@phillipriggs85) May 12, 2025

This should be prime time. Noon games are awful — kylefromohio (@kylefrmohio) May 12, 2025

This is trash. They will state the “ratings bump” compared to past noon games but we bring that anyway at anytime. Fox has taken something that was kinda fun at first and every once in a while and made literally an entire fanbase absolutely hate Big Noons. We hate you — BucksGoDeep18 (@Deep18Go) May 12, 2025

It will be interesting to see if FOX expands its reach with more major spots outside of that noon slot, or if they keep their traditional Big Noon Kickoff set up. If they go the route they've been going the last few seasons — and we expect they will — we don't believe many Ohio State fans will be happy with what that means for their kickoff times.

