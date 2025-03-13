Ohio State fans keeping receipts over Michigan's Bryce Underwood trolling Buckeyes

When it comes to Ohio State vs. Michigan on the gridiron, there aren't many rivalries that compare. These two teams hate one another and whenever the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off on the gridiron, drama doesn't even begin to describe things.

Unfortunately for Ohio State, Michigan has dominated things in recent years, though the National Championship win is something that should silence haters out there in Ann Arbor. Leave it to new Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to spice things up a bit too.

Earlier this month, the 5-star signee, ranked the No. 1 player in the country for the 2025 class, was at a Lakers game and he met LeBron James. While the two were chatting, Underwood revealed to Rich Eisen that he actually trolled James a bit and said, "It's over for Ohio State." Yup, this is something Buckeyes fans don't love seeing.

Bryce Underwood trolling LeBron James and Ohio State has people talking

A quick look on social media shows that Buckeyes Nation as a whole is pretty ticked off with what Underwood had to say. James never attended Ohio State, but he's a Buckeye through and through as a proud Ohio native.

Underwood is yet to even suit up in a game for the Wolverines, but he's already embracing the rivalry and making things even more intriguing. He arrived in Ann Arbor with unreal expectations, as Michigan fans think he's going to be the next generational superstar in the Big Ten. He was an LSU pledge for quite some time, but Michigan pulled off the flip of the decade.

This spring, Underwood is getting his first taste of college action and then he's going to push for the starting job again in fall camp. If he wins out, then he'll look to make a splash in his debut season with the Wolverines.

With that said, Ohio State supporters and players will probably look back on his comments to James for when the two sides meet in late November - the Buckeyes will be ready to make him eat his words, no doubt about that.