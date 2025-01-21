Ohio State fans wanted Ryan Day fired, now he'll forever be a legend

Not too long ago, Ohio State fans were ready to send Ryan Day packing. After three-straight losses to Michigan and what felt like another year of falling short on the national stage, the calls for his dismissal were loud and clear.

Fast forward just a few weeks, and now Day's name is being mentioned alongside Ohio State coaching legends like Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer. What changed? A College Football Playoff run for the ages.

Ohio State's journey to the national title was nothing short of remarkable. After an up-and-down regular season, including a couple of tough Big Ten losses, many doubted the Buckeyes' chances of making a run in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

But once they got in, Day's squad flipped the switch. They stormed through the competition — including Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas — capped off by a statement 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the national championship​.

For Day, this victory wasn't just about a championship; it was about cementing his legacy. Quinshon Judkins played a major role, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Will Howard delivered a steady, mistake-free performance, throwing for 231 yards and two scores​. It was a total team effort, and at the helm was Day, who suddenly went from being the most scrutinized coach in the country to one of its most celebrated.

It’s funny how quickly things can change in college football. A month ago, fans were questioning if Day could ever win the big one. Now? They're wondering how many more he can bring to Columbus.

With this national championship under his belt, Ryan Day's place in Ohio State history is now secure.

Ohio State's run through the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff won't be forgotten. They played a total of 16 games, and were able to come together when it mattered most.

Read More