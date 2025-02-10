Ohio State hints at major changes, will not host traditional "spring game"

For Ohio State football fans, spring has always meant one thing: the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. However, that tradition appears to be shifting.

As reported by Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes are replacing their traditional spring game with a Spring Showcase set for April 12. While details are still up in the air, this change may be signaling a new approach to Ohio State’s offseason programming.

Ohio State has long held its spring game on the second Saturday in April, drawing massive crowds eager to get a first look at the team ahead of the new season. But this year, with the Buckeyes starting spring practice two weeks later than usual due to their extended 2024 season, they’re opting for something different. The Spring Showcase will serve as the final practice of the offseason, though it's unclear if it will resemble a full game or more of an open practice.

One major change fans can expect is the Buckeye Gameday Fan Fest, which will take place at Remembrance Park from 9 a.m. to noon before the showcase. The event will feature live entertainment, food, and giveaways, creating a game-day atmosphere despite the uncertainty surrounding the on-field product.

Why the shift away from a standard spring game? It could be related to player safety, changes in team preparation, or simply a desire to modernize the event. Many programs have begun moving toward more controlled, practice-style formats instead of full-contact scrimmages. Whatever the reason, this marks a notable change for Ohio State football, and we'd expect more teams around the country to follow suit in the coming years.

For now, fans will have to wait for more details on what the Spring Showcase will actually look like. Nothing is for certain as of yet, but the days of the traditional Buckeyes spring game may be a thing of the past.

