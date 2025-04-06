Ohio State is now the favorite to land 5-star safety over Florida and others

It was a busy weekend for the Ohio State football program, as the team was working overtime during spring ball. On top of that, head coach Ryan Day and his staff also brought in several big-name recruits for unofficial visits.

Among those in Columbus was 5-star safety Bralan Womack. The elite prospect has been high on the Buckeyes for quite some time now, with Day and Ohio State certainly making an impact on his recruitment. Following his weekend trip, though, Womack didn't hesitate in telling On3's Steve Wiltfong that Ohio State is currently leading the race to land his commitment. Obviously, this is major news:

After visiting Ohio State this weekend, 5-star safety Bralan Womack tells @SWiltfong_ that the Buckeyes are No. 1 in his recruitment🌰



“The brotherhood and development is second to none.”



We don't have to tell you that this is a great sign for Day and the Buckeyes. Womack is an unreal talent and he has picked up more than 30 offers throughout his recruitment. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's ranked five stars, the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 24 prospect nationally.

Womack has been busy with spring unofficials, but he also has four big official visits on the way soon. He's scheduled to visit Florida on May 30, Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20. The fact that Ohio State is getting his last OV is another positive for Day.

That means the Buckeyes will get his final visit before he makes his summer decision. Womack hasn't announced a commitment date, but it sure looks like the Buckeyes are in a good spot as he gets closer to shutting things down.

As things stand, the Buckeyes hold 10 known verbal pledges for 2026, including Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 WR in the land. Likely this summer, we'll find out where Womack decides to play his college ball. Obviously, Ohio State fans are hoping he'll be calling Columbus home down the road.