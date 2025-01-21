Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka just forever cemented his name in the Buckeye record books

Not only is Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka playing in the National Championship for the first time in his career, but he just cemented himself in the Ohio State record books forever.

During the National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Egbuka recorded his 202nd career reception for the Buckeyes, breaking the Ohio State program record for most receptions by a Buckeyes ever. The previous Buckeyes to hold the record was KJ Hill, who played for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2019 and had 201 career receptions for Ohio State.

Egbuka has three receptions for 27 yards in the game, with the third being the record-breaking reception. The Washington native has been with the Buckeyes since 2021 and, finally, in his fourth season, is a big part of this 2024 National Championship team.

In the 2024 season, Egbuka has had his most receptions in a season, with now 78 and counting, with potentially more coming in this game against Notre Dame. He had 10 receptions for 93 yards and a. touchdown in the Buckeye's loss against Oregon earlier this season, his biggest game came against Iowa when he had nine receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Along with fellow wide receivers Jerimiah Smith and Quinshon Judkins, Egbuka has been a safety blanket for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard. For Egbuka to have this record at Ohio State, a university known for sending so many wide receivers to the NFL is huge.

Egbuka will forever be remembered at Ohio State, and hopefully, he can cap off his Buckeye career with a National Championship title to his name.