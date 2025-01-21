Ohio State's run tabbed "the most dominant team in CFB history" following national championship victory

The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions once again, taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in a thrilling showdown in Atlanta. After a slow start, Ohio State found its groove in the second quarter and never looked back.

Notre Dame struck first, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Riley Leonard on a drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. But Ohio State responded in a big way, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Quarterback Will Howard connected with Jeremiah Smith for an 8-yard touchdown to even things up, and from there, the Buckeyes took control. Running back Quinshon Judkins punched in a 9-yard touchdown, and right before the half, Howard found Judkins again for a 6-yard score, giving Ohio State a commanding 21-7 lead going into the break​.

The Buckeyes didn’t take their foot off the gas to start the second half, either. Judkins added another rushing touchdown early in the third quarter, and kicker Jayden Fielding nailed a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-7. Notre Dame made things interesting with a couple of late touchdowns and two-point conversions, but Ohio State’s defense held strong when it mattered most​.

Howard finished with 231 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Judkins was a force on the ground, racking up 100 yards and two scores. On the defensive side, the Buckeyes shut down Notre Dame’s run game, holding them to just 53 rushing yards total​.

With the win, Ohio State claims its first national title since 2014, and head coach Ryan Day silences critics who doubted his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. Buckeye fans can finally celebrate a long-awaited championship, and this win will be remembered in Columbus for years to come. However, many fans think there's more than just that.

Ohio State beat:

• 1 Oregon by 20

• 3 Texas by 14

• 3 Penn State by 7

• 5 Notre Dame by 11

• 5 Indiana by 23

• 7 Tennessee by 25



The most dominant season in CFB history. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 21, 2025

In the playoffs, Ohio State defeated:



#1 Oregon

#3 Texas

#4 Notre Dame

#7 Tennessee



…by an average margin of 18 points



That might be the most dominant run in CFB history — Woody (@woodyVSworld) January 21, 2025

Beat Tennessee 42-17.

Beat Oregon 41-21.

Beat Texas 28-14.

Beat Notre Dame 34-23.



The most historic and dominant run in the history of College Football on the way to a title. We all owe this man an eternity of apologies. pic.twitter.com/JrRwr1m95K — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) January 21, 2025

After watching their rival, Michigan, win the title last year. Ohio State went all in for the ‘24 season. The most talented team in the country entering the year, became the most dominant team in the CFP. Mission accomplished for this group of Buckeyes #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/PZanOCemr7 — TJ Festa (@TJ_Festa18) January 21, 2025

Ohio state had the most impressive and dominant playoff run in college football history. Beat 4 of the top 10 ranked teams to win the championship wow — The Motivation (@GeechMcghee) January 21, 2025

While there will be plenty of time to argue this Ohio State team's place in history, Buckeyes fans should take a minute to enjoy this national championship. It will be one they shouldn't soon forget.

Read More