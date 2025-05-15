On3 analyst Pete Nakos blasted by recruit in head-scratching comments

On3's Pete Nakos—who has been one of the leading voices when it comes to breaking down NIL deals across college football—found himself in the crosshairs of the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Jackson Cantwell.

The five-star offensive tackle, fresh off announcing his commitment to Miami, didn't hold back when asked about the narratives swirling around his decision.

Cantwell, a 6-foot-7.5, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Nixa, Missouri, surprised many by picking Miami over schools like Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State. Leading up to his decision, there was a growing belief that Georgia was the favorite. But that changed in a hurry when reports—specifically from Nakos—surfaced that Miami was offering Cantwell an NIL deal in the neighborhood of $2 million for his first year.

For most in the industry, that type of deal has become almost routine for elite talents, especially when Miami is involved. But apparently, Cantwell took issue with that line of thinking.

Speaking to reporters after his commitment, Cantwell went directly at Nakos and the broader NIL chatter, calling it a “false narrative” that money was the driving factor behind his decision.

“Well, I think my response to it is that it’s not the same narrative that people like Pete Nakos are pushing right now,” Cantwell said. “I think relationships won out with Miami. That’s what kind of did it for me. They spent the most time with me—they put the most effort into recruiting me.”

Cantwell also pointed to his representation by mega-agent Drew Rosenhaus, saying that all his finalists were competitive with their offers and that his recruitment process was "about much more than just the money."

Now, here's where it gets a little tricky. Cantwell is certainly entitled to push back against the narrative, and it’s fair that he wants his commitment to be about more than just NIL. But blasting Nakos, who simply reported what his sources told him, feels like a bit of a reach.

Nakos is one of the most credible reporters in the NIL space, and if we’re being honest, most of these deals—especially when Miami is involved—have a heavy NIL component. It’s hard to fully buy what Cantwell is trying to sell when the numbers and patterns tell a different story.

