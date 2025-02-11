Oregon just poached a massive Transfer Portal player from SEC program

Oregon just scored a big win in the transfer portal, bolstering its secondary with the addition of former Ole Miss safety Jadon Canady.

With one year of eligibility left, Canady is heading to Eugene to finish his college career under Dan Lanning, adding experience and playmaking ability to the Ducks' defense, reported first by On3.

This isn't Canady's first time navigating the transfer portal. His journey began at Tulane, where he played in 19 games before making the jump to the SEC with Ole Miss. Over two seasons in Oxford, he appeared in 14 games, starting 11 times during the 2024 season. His production last year included 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 12 pass breakups—a stat line that shows his ability to disrupt opposing passing attacks. Notably, he did not play in the Rebels’ bowl game against Duke, opting to explore his options instead.

Canady was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. While he may not have been a household name at the time, he's proven himself at both the Group of Five and SEC levels. Now, he's ranked as one of the top safety prospects in the transfer portal, sitting at No. 10 among all safeties available.

For Oregon, this move is all about stacking talent in the defensive backfield. The Ducks have been aggressive in recruiting experienced players to keep their secondary strong, especially as they look to defend their Big Ten title and, hopefully, make a deeper run in the College Football Playoff this time around after a one-and-done appearance in 2024.

Bringing in a player with SEC starting experience is always a plus, and Oregon is hoping Canady’s skill set will translate into big plays in Eugene. With spring practice around the corner, he’ll have a chance to carve out a key role in the Ducks' defense right away.

