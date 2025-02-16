Oregon makes major move as Dan Lanning eyes national championship

After leading Oregon to a historic 12-0 regular season and a Big Ten title, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has his sights set on one thing: a national championship.

But as competition continues to heat up in the Big Ten, Lanning knows he has to keep reloading. That’s exactly what he’s doing this offseason.

Oregon has been active in the transfer portal, bringing in key pieces to ensure another championship-caliber run. But one of the biggest moves isn’t a player—it’s a coach. The Ducks have hired Ross Douglas as their new wide receivers coach, replacing Junior Adams, who left for an NFL opportunity. Douglas, a rising star in coaching circles, comes from Syracuse, where he helped their passing offense lead the nation in 2024. Before that, he was on the New England Patriots staff, giving him both college and pro experience​.

Lanning’s decision to bring in Douglas isn’t just about maintaining Oregon’s elite offensive production—it’s about elevating it. Oregon already has weapons on offense, but Douglas’ ability to develop receivers and maximize their potential could be the missing piece in the Ducks’ quest for a national title. With a background in both offensive and defensive coaching, he brings a unique perspective that could give Oregon an edge in matchups against top-tier programs.

Of course, talent is only part of the equation.

The Ducks have added some big names through the transfer portal, but the real challenge will be integrating all the new pieces. Can Oregon’s offense continue to fire on all cylinders with a fresh coaching voice and an influx of new talent, led by QB Dante Moore? Lanning has built a culture of success, but with high expectations come high stakes.

The Ducks open their 2025 campaign against Montana State, but the real tests will come as they navigate their second season in the Big Ten. With a championship-or-bust mentality, all eyes are on Eugene to see if Lanning’s latest moves will finally bring a national title to Oregon.

