Oregon replaced as the favorite to win the national championship

The College Football Playoff odds have taken another dramatic turn.

Oregon, once the odds-on favorite to win it all, has now been replaced by Ohio State as the betting favorite for their Rose Bowl matchup. The Buckeyes are a 1.5-point favorite heading into this highly anticipated quarterfinal clash, and the shift is largely thanks to Ohio State’s dominant 42-17 victory over Tennessee in the first round of the playoff​.

For context, Oregon entered the playoff as the No. 1 seed and the only undefeated team in the bracket. The Ducks enjoyed a bye in the first round, which, at the time, seemed to reinforce their position as the team to beat.

With Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel leading the charge, they boasted the best odds to win the championship at +350, just ahead of Texas at +360​. However, Ohio State’s decisive win over Tennessee showcased a level of dominance that has turned the tide in their favor.

Even though the Ducks topped the Buckeyes in a nail-biting 32-31 game earlier this season, Ohio State’s latest performance has pushed the oddsmakers to reevaluate. The Buckeyes are now seen as the stronger team heading into the Rose Bowl by many including oddsmakers, while Oregon finds itself in the rare position of being an underdog despite its unbeaten record.

The two teams will clash in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The winner will earn a spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, where they'll play the winner of Texas and Arizona State. The loser, on the other hand, will be sent home.

Read More