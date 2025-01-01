Paul Finebaum waves white flag on Alabama, says 'forget them!'

It’s a new year, and Paul Finebaum has made quite the resolution: he’s officially stepping back from his relentless campaign to push Alabama into the College Football Playoff.

For years, Finebaum has been one of the Crimson Tide’s most vocal advocates, famously arguing their case no matter the circumstances. But on New Year’s Day, during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Finebaum stunned fans by admitting defeat.

“I led the Alabama parade to get them into the playoffs,” Finebaum shared candidly. “You know that I stood on every building, especially on this show, and on the first day of the new year, I’m surrendering. I am waving the white flag.”

Finebaum, Kirk Herbstreit, and many others were the biggest proponents for arguing against the likes of Indiana and SMU following their losses in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

This shift comes after what many viewed as Alabama’s lackluster performance against Michigan in their bowl game. Despite Finebaum’s fiery support in December, when he criticized the College Football Playoff committee for excluding Alabama, even he seems to have had enough.

Reflecting on the committee’s decision, Finebaum previously argued, “There’s all kinds of tributaries that go into that room and all kinds of people that represent other people... they thought about if they give this to Alabama, the hue and cry nationally would be deafening.”

It’s not every day that Finebaum, one of the most polarizing voices in college football, admits he was wrong. But perhaps this moment of humility will be a fresh start for him in 2025. For now, it looks like Alabama fans will need to find another champion for their cause.

Of course, we wouldn't be surprised for Finebaum to pick himself up off the mat and be right back to his normal self in just a matter of weeks.

