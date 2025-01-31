Fan vitriol over Jim Knowles abandoning Ohio State reaching new levels

Jim Knowles has officially traded in his scarlet and gray for blue and white, and he has plenty of Buckeyes fans still upset about his decision.

Less than a week after helping the Buckeyes claim a national championship, Knowles made a shocking move, jumping ship to become Penn State’s new defensive coordinator. While the move itself is considered lateral, the pay bump to over $3 million a year made it an easy decision for one of college football’s top defensive minds.

For Ohio State supporters, this one stings. Knowles led the Buckeyes to the No. 1 defense in the country in 2024, playing a crucial role in their title-winning season. Losing him to a conference rival is tough enough, but seeing him embrace his new home and have Nittany Lions fans showing him a ton of love makes things worse.

Unfortunately too, plenty of people have fallen for a viral image that hit social media showing Knowles in full Penn State gear, wearing a hat that boldly read: “Ohio State Sucks.” This one was photoshopped, showing how nasty things have gotten as a whole with fans:

Jim Knowles finally looks happy lol pic.twitter.com/z0hkotfm4x — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) January 30, 2025

Of course, this all has to do with some of the controversy coming from Knowles' decision to leave. Knowles was reportedly asked not to participate in Ohio State's victory parade celebrating the national championship because it was apparent he was going to take the Penn State job. The whole breakup left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.

Meanwhile, Ohio State now faces the daunting task of replacing him, with speculation swirling that they may also lose offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the NFL. As the Buckeyes scramble to fill the gaps, all eyes are on Nov. 1, 2025, when Penn State travels to Columbus.

With emotions running high and Knowles now on the other side, this year’s matchup just got a whole lot more interesting.

Ohio State and Penn State will enter 2025 as the two favorites to win the Big Ten Championship and return to the College Football Playoff.

