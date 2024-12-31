Penn State vs. Boise State: How to watch, stream, and much more

Get ready for an exciting College Football Playoff matchup as the Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Boise State Broncos in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just here for the thrill of the playoffs, we've got all the details to make sure you don't miss a moment.

When and Where

This highly anticipated game kicks off on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET (4:30 PM PT). The action takes place at the iconic State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a venue known for hosting some of college football's most memorable moments.

How to Watch

The Fiesta Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen providing play-by-play commentary and Louis Riddick as the color analyst.

Team Highlights

Penn State, coming off a dominant 38-10 victory over SMU in the first round, boasts a formidable defense and a quarterback, Drew Allar, looking to shine after a quieter performance last game. Meanwhile, Boise State enters the quarterfinals with an impressive 12-1 record, led by standout running back Ashton Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy runner-up who has had a historic season.

Both teams are undefeated in Fiesta Bowl history, adding an extra layer of excitement to this matchup. With Penn State favored by 10.5 points, the stage is set for a battle that could defy the odds.

The winner of this game will move onto to the College Football Playoff semifinals where they'll play the winner of Georgia and Notre Dame. The semifinal game will take place on January 9, 2025 in the Orange Bowl.

The other side of the bracket features matchups between Texas and Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, and Ohio State and Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Saturday Blitz will have complete analysis and coverage of the entire College Football Playoff.

