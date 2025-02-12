People are back to bashing Ryan Day after questionable Matt Patricia-Ohio State move

It wasn't that long ago where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day could do no wrong. People were livid with him following the loss to Michigan, but Day more than made up for things by powering the team to an unreal run in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes went on to stun everyone, winning yet another National Championship. However, things have been far from perfect since then, highlighted by Jim Knowles bailing on the program to join James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

Day reportedly tried to lure D.J. Durkin to Columbus, but the Tigers gave him a raise to stay in town, which he accepted. Day went to Plan B, making a call that has plenty of people scratching their heads. On Wednesday, breaking news arrived that Matt Patricia will be the team's new DC. Wow.

Plenty of Ohio State fans are not happy with Ryan Day over the Matt Patricia hire

When it was first reported that the Buckeyes had interest in having Patricia join the Ohio State staff, a lot of OSU fans thought it was a joke. However, things moved quickly, with Patricia flying in to meet with Day and then it didn't take long for an offer to be extended and then accepted. Following the latest news arriving, Day is getting bashed quite a bit on social media over this decision:

Of all the boxes I would have wanted checked as Ohio State's next DC. This essentially checks none of them. https://t.co/Ap4iUKFSLx — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 12, 2025

As a life long Detroit Lions fan, this makes me sick to my stomach. Dude is nothing but toxic — StifflersDad (@SethWilliamson) February 12, 2025

What a horrible hire. This is a joke — Derek (@BuckeyeDerek81) February 12, 2025

Ohio State hiring Matt Patricia is awful. They settled on a guy with minimal college experience & no recent success. Lions defensive ranking under Matty Patty:



2018: 16th PPG allowed/10th YPG

2019: 26th PPG allowed/31st YPG

2020: 32nd PPG allowed/32nd YPG



What is Day thinking? — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) February 12, 2025

Terrible hire, dude has no experience recruiting or calling plays at this level — Vi$0R (@ViS0rB2B) February 12, 2025

Matt Patricia is my DC 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GypE7UN5po — Blake (@RyanDayRuinedMe) February 12, 2025

Ryan Day using his national title goodwill by hiring Bill Belichick's podcasting pal as defensive coordinator is certainly a choice. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 12, 2025

Ryan Day looked up “coaches who ruined the state of Michigan” and took the top result https://t.co/d0BZcQ4uhk — Patrick Barron 🌹〽️🐻 (@BlueBarronPhoto) February 12, 2025

As you could have probably guessed, Twitter is loaded with Michigan fans ripping Day to shreds over his Knowles' replacement. However, Day won't lose any sleep at night over people doubting his decision, as he has a recent natty he can focus on instead.

At the end of the day, Day knows what's best for this team. He proved that by taking down Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame en route to the title win. Who knows, Patricia could end up reviving his career in the same way Chip Kelly was able to do in his lone season with the Big Ten powerhouse. Day is taking a similar risk here, but it could prove to be one that ends up being brilliant.