3 ACC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
1. Miami Hurricanes
And here we are at my No. 1 team that will likely disappoint the most this season: Miami.
The Hurricanes are coming off a 7-6 season with a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hurricanes were expected to contend for an ACC title last season under Mario Cristobal but finished ninth in the ACC standings which was just a horrible display of coaching and on-field production.
Cristobal's team added Cam Ward which will likely improve the offense tenfold but I just don't think he's going to be able to carry the Hurricanes by himself. He is going to need more help.
I'm having a hard time buying into Miami being the biggest threat to Florida State in the ACC this season but that's what some people are saying. Cristobal isn't just going to magically turn into one of the best coaches in the country overnight.
Miami is going to be overrated to start the year and unranked to end it.