3 best features in EA Sports College Football 25
2. Realistic (difficult) gameplay
If you're used to sitting around and cruising to 12-0 regular seasons before winning your conference and a national title (even at a Group of Five school), those days are over.
OK, so if you're playing on varsity difficulty, those days may not be over quite yet, but once you up the level to All-American or Heisman, you're losing at least a couple of games every year. And if you're not, you can probably assume you're one of the best to play the game.
The first time I played the game on All-American after I took over at UTEP as the head coach in my dynasty, I threw seven interceptions against Nebraska. It was an absolute nightmare. The game seemed impossible but it was also due to the lack of familiarity with the speed and the defensive looks that I haven't gotten used to yet.
I dialed it back to varsity and it was too easy so it's probably time to give All-American another try.
And if you think you're going to shut opponents out, think again. Defense is one of the toughest aspects of the new game and the computer scores with relative ease if you don't run the right plays or recruit the best defensive players.
The realistic difficulty of this game is refreshing.