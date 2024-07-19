3 best features in EA Sports College Football 25
1. Extensive recruiting options
You might be wondering why the Road to Glory additions aren't here at No. 1 and it's because I haven't touched them yet and I know they will be amazing. That review may come later on.
But the recruiting experience in dynasty mode is fantastic.
From targeting guys who may be slightly out of your league and to aiming for other recruits who have you listed at No. 1 on their board, recruiting is extensive and it feels like there are endless options and tasks in this aspect of the game -- and I love it.
You build your big board before the season, offer scholarships, DM recruits, set up visits, talk to their families, vet their social media pages, choose what they do on their visits, and even "hard sell" or "soft sell" them on your school. Oh, and if you're desperate, you can "send the house" on a recruit to try and sway them to pick your school.
And that's not even it, you can fully scout them to see if they're gems or busts and they can lock you out of their recruitment if you don't meet specific deal-breakers.
The recruiting in this game is elite and EA Sports knocked it out of the park.