3 Big 12 football contenders who will disappoint in 2024
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State was another team that had a surprising bounce-back season in 2023, going 7-5 during the regular season and 6-3 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones exceeded expectations after a disappointing 2022 season that saw them go just 4-8.
Matt Campbell got some respect back around college football and improved his record to 53-48 overall with the Cyclones which is impressive when you consider how bad the program was when he took over.
But it feels like the program has been trending down for a couple of years (prior to 2023) and this past season felt like a mirage. The defense might be solid but the offense isn't going to wow anyone and Iowa State has just the 70th-ranked recruiting class coming in along with the 84-ranked transfer class. Not enough impactful incoming talent to improve this seven-win team.
Oh, and like Oklahoma State, the schedule is brutal. The Cyclones will face Iowa, West Virginia, Kansas, and Utah on the road. That's four likely losses already. And they'll host UCF, Texas Tech, and Kansas State. There could be a loss or two there, at least.
I've seen Iowa State projected to be a top 3-4 finisher in the Big 12 this year but I don't buy it.