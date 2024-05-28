3 Big 12 football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
Just last week, I posted the three Big 12 football teams that I felt would disappoint during the 2024 season and obviously the fans of those programs were not thrilled.
So let's make some other fans happy with the flip side of that coin.
Here are the three Big 12 teams that I believe are going to exceed some post-spring expectations and shock the rest of the conference this season.
3. Colorado Buffaloes
I know, you see the name Colorado and you're probably already prepared to close this article.
But hear me out.
For starters, I do believe that Colorado is talked about far too much but lately the Buffaloes have been getting a lot of hate coverage from the media. Is it fair? Honestly, some of it is because Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders have been saying some wild things, but a lot of it is hate just to hate. And I get it, that happens when you have the most polarizing head coach in college football.
With the hate has come predictions that Colorado may win 3-4 games again this season, but I don't think that'll be the case. I've even seen the Buffaloes near the bottom three in some post-spring power rankings. For as much talent as they have and are bringing in, that's wild to me. Sure, the roster turnover is concerning, but Deion is just playing the portal game.
Colorado has the No. 1 transfer class, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and arguably the most electric player in college football. A 3-9 season doesn't seem likely to me.
Looking at the schedule, I think Colorado starts the year 4-1 heading into a bye week. At worst, the Buffaloes are 3-2, but 4-1 seems reasonable with road wins against Colorado State and UCF. After the bye, they'll lose to Kansas State and Arizona before beating Cincinnati entering another week off. The Buffaloes could very well lose out in November with Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State on the schedule, but I think they steal one and finally make a bowl game.
No one is expecting this team to be playing past November but we'll hear a rant from Deion after they become bowl eligible, calling out the media.