Saturday Blitz
Fansided

3 Big Ten football coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season

By Connor Muldowney

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to
Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts to / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Mike Locksley, Maryland

For some reason, I have a really tough time buying into Mike Locksley at Maryland. Sure, he's led the Terrapins to three straight bowl wins and a 23-16 record over the past three seasons, but is that really the goal in College Park? Is just making a mediocre bowl game really the standard?

I feel like the answer has to be no.

Maybe I'm being too harsh. I mean, he did just win eight games in back-to-back seasons with the Terrapins and I may still just be hung up on his time in New Mexico over a decade ago when he went 2-26 or the stint at Maryland as an interim in 2015 when he went 1-5. Starting a head coaching career with a 3-31 overall record is just not great.

But he has bounced back and Maryland has been far more stable in recent years. However, let's say the Terrapins follow up these back-to-back eight-win seasons with a 4-5 win campaign, does the school make a change? In the new Big Ten, you at least have to consider an upgrade.

I'm just not certain that Locksley can compete in the new Big Ten.

Home/Big Ten