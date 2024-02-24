3 Biggest draft steals of the 2020 NFL Draft
Four years after the 2020 NFL Draft, rookie contracts are up and it is time to see who ended up being a steal late in this unconventional draft.
Michael Onwenu was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Michigan. He was not one of the higher-rated offensive linemen, but he had good skills. The Patriots took a chance on him in the sixth round and he worked out much better than expected.
While the Patriots were having a down year by thier standards, Onwenu was a bright spot for the team. He played early and quite frequently for the Patriots and was a versatile player. He moved around everywhere on the line showing he was willing to do anything necessary for the team.
After spending four seasons with the Patriots, his contract is up and he has two options, resign with the team that drafted him, or test the free agency market. With Onwenu's ability to play anyone on the offensive line, he will be one of the top offensive linemen in free agency. Even though his future is uncertain at the moment, Onwenu probably did not think he would be in this position when he got drafted in the sixth round.