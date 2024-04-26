3 biggest reaches in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington - No. 8 to the Falcons
By far the biggest shocker of the first round was Michael Penix Jr. to the Falcons at No. 8.
Is it crazy to believe that Penix Jr. is a top-10 talent? Not necessarily, although he was projected to go later in the first round and potentially slide into the early second round. But the craziness of this reach was much more than the fact that he was graded as a much later pick. It was the fact that the Falcons just paid $200 million to Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason to be the franchise's QB1.
Is it smart to secure an insurance plan for a veteran quarterback coming off an Achilles injury? Absolutely, but not necessarily in the form of the No. 8 overall pick being spent on a guy who was graded as a potential second-rounder and who has a history of injuries and will be 24 this year.
Just an inexplicable pick and I actually really like Penix Jr.
Am I the only one who was flabbergasted by this pick? Falcons Twitter nearly had a meltdown of epic proportions. This might be a firable offense for someone in the front office.