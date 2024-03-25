3 biggest storylines for Notre Dame football this spring
3. Riley Leonard leading Notre Dame's offense
I'll be the first to admit, I was buying in to Steve Angeli after his performance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this past season. He looked like a guy who was just stashed behind Sam Hartman because, well, he wasn't going to start over the veteran who transferred in from Wake Forest. He looked like a quarterback with all the skill and who just needed an opportinity to showcase it.
Well, he did that in the Sun Bowl and now he's fighting for a job yet again.
Barring some sort of injury to Riley Leonard, Angeli will be the backup quarterback yet again to a newcomer. It's not that he's not good enough, it's just that Leonard is better right now and more proven. He helped Mike Elko turn Duke around in just a couple of years and looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC.
However, Leonard is coming off an injury-plagued 2023 season and it'll be interesting to see how he fits in Notre Dame's offense. Will he seamlessly take over this spring or will there be growing pains?
I'm interested to see who he develops as his top targets and just how he fits in with this new offense which happens to be the third he's played in during his college career.