3 bold predictions for Miami football in 2024
2. Cam Ward will be a Heisman finalist
I'm not quite sure if this is even a bold prediction at this point, but Cam Ward feels like a guy who is going to make some serious noise in the Heisman conversation.
Will he win the Heisman Trophy? That all depends on how the Hurricanes fare in the grand scheme of things, but I can definitely see him taking off in 2024 much like Jayden Daniels did after leaving Arizona State for LSU and winning the Heisman there.
Ward might be even better as a passer than Daniels.
Over his two seasons with Washington State, Ward passed for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns with a completion percentage of about 66. That's impressive anywhere, but especially at a school like Washington State which didn't quite have the weapons of the big boys in the Power Five (now the Power Four).
Ward will have the best weapons he's ever had in his career and he's being protected by an elite offensive line with an elite running back behind him. There's just no way he doesn't see a ton of success and push for that Heisman Trophy.
I see Ward in the top three of the Heisman race at the end of the year.