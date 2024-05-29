3 Colorado football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
1. Samuel Okunlola, DL
The hype surrounding Samuel Okunlola feel very real. He had a solid 2023 season with Pitt on that defensive line and there's a reason he's one of Colorado's highest-rated incoming transfers: he has star potential.
Okunlola played 11 games this past season and had 18 total tackles with six tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble. He was one of the bright stars on the Pitt roster and Pat Narduzzi couldn't have been thrilled when he decided to hit the transfer portal because he looked like a future All-ACC-type player.
Now he's joining Colorado in the Big 12 and on a defense that needs all the help it can get. In my opinion, he's going to be the best defensive lineman on the team next year and his modest numbers frrom last season will at least double.
Don't be shocked if Okunlola flirts with first-team All-Big 12 honors and has double-digit sacks and tackles for loss with at least 40-50 tackles. I am high on this dude.