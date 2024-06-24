3 Miami football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Zach Carpenter, OL
Offensive linemen will always be less talked about in terms of making an impact, but I believe he can bring a lot to this team.
Zach Carpenter began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Indiana where he spent three seasons and started in 25 games. He will more than likely be the anchor of Miami's offensive line at the center position.
With Mario Cristobal being a former lineman and offensive line coach, he should want to build up his team in the trenches. If you want to build a culture and turn around a program, the offensive line is a good place to start, and I believe a guy like Carpenter can help with that for the Hurricanes.