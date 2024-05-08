3 most impactful Ole Miss football newcomers for 2024
2. Antwane Wells, WR (South Carolina transfer)
Shane Beamer lost a stud of a receiver in Antwane Wells Jr. to the transfer portal this offseason and Lane Kiffin wasted no time picking him up. Yet another SEC-to-SEC transfer on this list, Wells is going to be one of the Rebels' starting receivers and I wouldn't be shocked to see him put up all-conference numbers.
A lower body injury really limited Wells in 2023 as he played in just three games and had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, but the 6-foot-1 target from South Carolina broke out in 2022 to the tune of 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He added another score on the ground.
Wells was one of the best receivers in the portal this offseason and he chose the high-powered offense of Ole Miss as his next destination and it feels like a match made in heaven.
Jaxson Dart will be a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris, and Deion Smith will take some pressure off Wells but he's going to push for that WR1 label. I wouldn't at all be shocked if Wells surpassed 1,000 yards in 2024 in a major bounce-back season.