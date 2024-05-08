3 most impactful Ole Miss football newcomers for 2024
1. Walter Nolen, DL (Texas A&M transfer)
Yes, we have another transfer and another former SEC star here at No. 1. And this one shouldn't shock anyone because, well, Walter Nolen has been highly-regarded since his high school days.
In fact, Nolen was ranked the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class and he was also the nation's top defensive lineman, according to 247Sports. He had offers from pretty much every major program and decided to commit to Jimbo Fisher's loaded class that ranked No. 1 in the country.
Unfortunately for Nolen, the Fisher era came to a crashing end in 2023 and he felt like it was time to get a fresh start elsewhere and that was in Oxford.
The elite defensive lineman had a whopping 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks in two years with the Aggies. He was one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the country and he's only going to get better in his junior season as he looks like a guy who could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Nolen immediately becomes the most impactful newcomer and potentially the best defender on the team in 2024.