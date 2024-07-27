3 most important games for Texas A&M football in 2024
2. Texas (Nov. 30)
Do I expect Texas A&M to upset Texas or even be in the SEC title race by the end of the season? No. So why is this game so important? Because it sets the tone for the remainder of Mike Elko's tenure.
If Texas A&M can upset Texas and potentially spoil the Longhorns' playoff hopes, it will kickstart another recruiting surge and it would prove that he's not messing around in the SEC. It'll prove that he's the right guy for the job. Winning a renewed rivalry game like this to end the regular season could even punch the Aggies' ticket to a better bowl game (New Year's Day?).
Texas isn't a "must-win" for Texas A&M to end the season unless the Aggies are sitting at 5-6, but a win could go a long way both on the field and in recruiting.
Plus, what better way to get your first statement win as a head coach than in a renewed rivalry game against a legit national title contender on your home field to close your first season?
This one screams "critical" for Elko and the Aggies.