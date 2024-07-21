3 most important games for Washington football in 2024
2. Michigan (Oct. 5)
A week before going to Iowa, the Huskies will host Michigan. This game isn't necessarily one that any Washington fan expects to win, but it'd be nice to get revenge on the Wolverines (not exactly equal revenge) for the national title game last season.
Plus, beating Michigan at home would likely give Washington all the momentum heading into Iowa and Indiana road games. If the Huskies can beat the reigning national champs, they could be sitting at 5-1 or 6-0 heading into a winnable two-game road stretch that could raise the confidence level of this new-look team and coaching staff.
Beating Michigan won't be easy, but Washington is joining the Wolverines' conference, and if it can dethrone the three-time Big Ten champ in year one, that would help in every aspect of the program -- recruiting, on-field confidence, coaching prowess, national respect.
While I don't see it happening, Washington taking Michigan down here would be massive.