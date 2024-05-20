3 Nebraska football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
1. Dylan Raiola, QB (5-star in 2024 class)
Am I putting too much faith in a true freshman quarterback starting in the Big Ten? Potentially, but I think Dylan Raiola is that good.
The son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola was garnering interest from just about every major program out of high school. At one point it looked like he was going to Ohio State and then Georgia was the big name but then he picked his dad's alma mater. It was a surprising move because he could've gone anywhere and likely competed for titles early on, but he wanted to be a key player in the resurgence of Nebraska football.
Raiola was the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2024 class as well as the second-best quarterback and the Buford, Ga., native just looks like he's going to be a star right away.
Projected as the QB1 for the opener in the fall, Raiola has a lot to work on before he's truly Big Ten-ready, but getting UTEP, Colorado, and Northern Iowa to start his college career should help.
The biggest impact will be had by Raiola in 2024.