5 biggest winners from college football offseason
Looking back at the college football offseason, here are the five biggest winners.
Nebraska
Nebraska football isn't getting a ton of buzz right now and that's probably because people are sick of hearing about the Huskers, only to have them end up disappointing.
However, signing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola was massive for Nebraska football. The Huskers led all FBS college football teams with the most turnovers from the quarterback posiiton. Nebraska also threw the ball fewer than basically every team not named Air Force, Army, and Navy.
DC Tony White put together a top-20 defense in his first season for Nebraska football. Matt Rhule was able to keep White, despite NFL interest. He was also able to keep some guys who could have been drafted in the NFL such as Ty Robinson, Nash Hutcmacher, and Isaac Gifford.
Nebraska football returns seven starters on defense, four of five starters are back on the offensive line and each starter that left has been adequately replaced in the transfer portal, plus Nebraska added former four-star running back Dante Dowdell.
Dowdell and Raiola could transform the Nebraska football offense and if the defense can play similarly to the way it did in 2023, the Huskers should end their bowl drought. The second-year jump from Matt Rhule could be even bigger than that, depending on how good Raiola is right away as a freshman starting quarterback.