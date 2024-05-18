5 features we hope are included in the new EA Sports College Football game
By Zach Bigalke
5. Bring back mascot games
Hands down, one of the quirkiest features of past NCAA Football editions was the ability to play football games with a team of 11 mascots from your favorite school.
For those kids who dreamed about traipsing around in a giant anthropomorphized animal costume and tackling people, or just those who liked a little levity in their football experience, there was nothing quite as hilarious as watching a bunch of trees and oranges run around the gridiron.
While EA Sports is probably more focused on ensuring that its first college football game in more than a decade fits in as much realism as fans of its various titles have come to expect, it would be a shame if the studio elected to spend all its time rendering humans and ignored one of its greatest features from past releases.
That is one of the greatest things that separates college football from its NFL counterpart. While college football is big business, it is also a place where idiosyncrasies and uniqueness are able to shine through. What better way to reintroduce this classic title than to bring back the biggest quirk of all?