5 new college football starting QBs who will break out in 2024
With spring ball wrapped up and less than three months until kickoff of the college football season, almost all teams have a good idea of who will lead their offense at the quarterback position.
While some familiar faces will assume the starting role once again, there are always a couple of new guys who light it up in their first season as a starter.
Here are the top new starters at the quarterback position who could make some serious noise this upcoming college football season.
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State
Avery Johnson did see a lot of meaningful playing time last year as a true freshman playing in eight games and even starting two. That experience will be huge for him as he enters this season as the full-time solidified starter after Will Howard, who he split time with last year, transferred to Ohio State.
Johnson is the textbook definition of a dual-threat quarterback with great passing ability along with blazing speed and agility. He is flat-out fun to watch and makes plays with the ball in his hands.
Last season against Texas Tech, the true freshman rushed for 90 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries -- not your typical quarterback numbers. While last season he was utilized more as a rushing threat, I expect to see more from his arm this year for the Kansas State.
With a weaker Big 12 after the departure of Oklahoma and Texas along with a favorable schedule for the Wildcats, I have Avery Johnson as a dark horse Heisman pick as I expect him to put up some electric numbers in his first season as the starter.