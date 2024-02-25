8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Sam Fariss
4 of 8
The final top-10 pick was offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama. While he has started in 13+ games each season, his production levels have been progressively shrinking.
Wills left the Crimson Tide before he had run out his eligibility, so he’s still young but through each season, he has allowed more pressures and sacks on his quarterbacks.
Getting drafted No. 10 overall in 2020, one would expect Wills to be a brickwall in the league and he has failed to reach that level of play. Tragically, Wills injured his MCL and had to undergo season-ending surgery in 2023.