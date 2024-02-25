Saturday Blitz
8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft

By Sam Fariss

Dec 18, 2022; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Dec 18, 2022; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Jedrick Wills Jr.. OT. . Round 1, Pick 10. Cleveland Browns. Jedrick Wills Jr.. player. 523. jedrick wills.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Steam comes off the head of Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Steam comes off the head of Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The final top-10 pick was offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama. While he has started in 13+ games each season, his production levels have been progressively shrinking.

Wills left the Crimson Tide before he had run out his eligibility, so he’s still young but through each season, he has allowed more pressures and sacks on his quarterbacks.

Getting drafted No. 10 overall in 2020, one would expect Wills to be a brickwall in the league and he has failed to reach that level of play. Tragically, Wills injured his MCL and had to undergo season-ending surgery in 2023.

