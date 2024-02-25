8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Sam Fariss
Through four seasons, Jalen Reagor has bounced around to three different teams. After being selected by Philadelphia in Round 1, Reagor was a total non-factor for the Eagles’ offense.
His first two seasons in the league produced just 64 receptions for only 695 yards and 3 touchdowns. Reagor was eventually traded to the Vikings and then the Patriots but has yet to have a show-stopping season.
The past two years have seen an abysmal 15 receptions, 242 yards, and one touchdown for Reagor.