Saturday Blitz
Fansided

8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft

By Sam Fariss

Dec 18, 2022; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Dec 18, 2022; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs past Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Reagor. 466. Jalen Reagor. player. . Round 1, Pick 21. Jalen Reagor. WR.

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor (83).
Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor (83). / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Through four seasons, Jalen Reagor has bounced around to three different teams. After being selected by Philadelphia in Round 1, Reagor was a total non-factor for the Eagles’ offense.

His first two seasons in the league produced just 64 receptions for only 695 yards and 3 touchdowns. Reagor was eventually traded to the Vikings and then the Patriots but has yet to have a show-stopping season.

The past two years have seen an abysmal 15 receptions, 242 yards, and one touchdown for Reagor.

Home/NFL Draft