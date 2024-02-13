Arkansas football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2024
1. Charleston Collins, 4-star DL
I was going to put four-star cornerback Selman Bridges on this list, but with two players transferring in at his position along with 2023 four-star Jaylon Braxton adding another year of experience, I just think it's safer to say that the Razorbacks' No. 1 overall signee has the best chance to start of any freshman in the class.
The four-star defensive lineman from Little Rock, Ark., picked the Razorbacks over Alabama and two dozen other schools and Sam Pittman has to be thrilled with his potential.
The defensive line is returning Eric Gregory and Cameron Ball, but I would not be surprised to see Collins starting at some point anywhere along that line. Two defensive ends have moved on and there will be a need for depth up front and Collins is not only that, but he's talented enough to see the field right away and have a major impact.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman has the size to play end as well as on the interior and it just feels like he's going to slide into a prominent role immediately.
Collins was the No. 81 overall recruit and 14th-best defensive lineman in the class.