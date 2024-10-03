Bowling Green seeks redemption in MAC opener against struggling Akron
The Bowling Green Falcons and Akron Zips prepare to kick off their Mid-American Conference (MAC) schedules this Saturday. The matchup, steeped in history with 30 previous encounters, promises an intriguing battle between two teams hungry for a win to start their conference campaigns on the right foot.
Bowling Green enters this contest with a chip on their shoulder, still stinging from a narrow 30-27 defeat to Old Dominion on their homecoming weekend. The Falcons, who held a lead with just over three minutes remaining, will be eager to prove themselves and avoid a repeat of last week's late-game collapse.
The Falcons' offense has been a bright spot, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming off a season-high 303-yard performance, albeit with some turnover issues that need addressing. The real star of the show, however, has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who has been nothing short of sensational.
Fannin's recent exploits – 12 receptions, 192 yards, and two touchdowns last week – have catapulted him into the national spotlight. His addition to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and recognition as the East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Week speaks to his impact. Fannin currently leads all FBS tight ends in receptions (37) and receiving yards (541), making him a nightmare matchup for any defense, let alone Akron's struggling unit.
Ground Game: The Key to Victory?
While the aerial attack has been impressive, Bowling Green's rushing offense has sputtered in recent weeks. The Falcons have failed to crack 100 yards on the ground in their last two outings. However, this matchup against Akron's porous run defense (allowing 209.6 yards per game) could be just what they need.
Look for Terion Stewart, the Falcons' leading rusher with 270 yards and four touchdowns, to have a breakout game. Establishing the run early will be crucial for Bowling Green to control the tempo and open up play-action opportunities for Bazelak and Fannin.
Defensively, the Falcons have been a mixed bag. While they've excelled at limiting passing attacks (185 yards allowed per game), their run defense has been suspect, surrendering 210 rushing yards per contest. This vulnerability could be a concern against an Akron team desperate to jumpstart its ground game.
However, Bowling Green's pass rush could be the X-factor. With 12 sacks on the season and facing an Akron offensive line that has allowed 11 sacks on quarterback Ben Finley, the Falcons' front seven has an opportunity to wreak havoc in the backfield.
Zips Seeking Offensive Spark
Akron limps into this matchup on the heels of a 30-10 drubbing by Ohio, where they surrendered 23 unanswered points. The Zips' offense has been anemic, averaging 12 points per game against FBS competition.
Quarterback Ben Finley has shown flashes, accumulating 855 passing yards and seven touchdowns, but his six interceptions and frequent sacks have stunted the offense's growth. If Akron hopes to keep pace with Bowling Green's high-octane attack, they'll need to protect Finley and establish a ground game that has been largely absent thus far.
Keys to Victory
For Bowling Green:
- Exploit Akron's run defense with a heavy dose of Terion Stewart
- Continue to feature Harold Fannin Jr. in the passing game
- Pressure Ben Finley and force turnovers
- Shore up run defense to prevent Akron from controlling the clock
For Akron:
- Protect Ben Finley at all costs
- Establish a running game to keep Bowling Green's offense off the field
- Find ways to limit Harold Fannin Jr.'s impact
- Create turnovers to swing momentum
Prediction
While Akron holds home-field advantage, Bowling Green's offensive firepower and motivation to bounce back from last week's loss give them a significant edge. Expect Harold Fannin Jr. to continue his dominance, and for the Falcons' running game to finally break out against the Zips' soft run defense.
Bowling Green's defense should generate enough pressure to keep Akron's offense in check, leading to a comfortable victory for the Falcons.
Final Score Prediction: Bowling Green 34, Akron 17