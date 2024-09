Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. a draft prospect with untapped NFL potential

๐Ÿˆ Offensive Player of the Week ๐Ÿˆ@fannin_jr had an outstanding performance this weekend leading all MAC receivers with 145 yards.



He recorded eight receptions, including a 65-yard touchdown reception on BGSU's first play from scrimmage in the second half. This game markedโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/lY31LRsHJJ