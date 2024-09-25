Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. a draft prospect with untapped NFL potential
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has long been known for producing under-the-radar NFL talent, and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is the latest player poised to break out onto the national stage. After dominant performances against top-25 opponents Penn State and Texas A&M, Fannin is quickly becoming a name to watch for the 2025 NFL Draft.
At 6'4" and 230 pounds, Fannin is a physical specimen who overwhelms defenders with his combination of size and athleticism. Against Penn State, he caught 11 of the 13 passes thrown his way, showcasing his ability to work the seams and make contested catches. His career-long 65-yard touchdown reception against Texas A&M demonstrated his breakaway speed, making him a true downfield threat.
Fannin's transition from receiver to runner after the catch is particularly impressive, as he runs with a physical, violent style that makes him a nightmare to bring down. His willingness to engage in contact and power through tackles sets him apart from many tight ends at the collegiate level.
Bowling Green has utilized Fannin in a variety of ways, moving him all over the formation to create mismatches. He's shown the ability to block effectively as an inline tight end before releasing into routes, as well as the arm strength to execute trick plays, like the deep pass he uncorked against Penn State.
This versatility not only makes Fannin a valuable asset for the Falcons' offense but also showcases the skills he can bring to an NFL team. Tight ends who can block, catch, and even throw the occasional pass are highly coveted in today's pro game, and Fannin ticks all those boxes.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Fannin's early-season performance is that he's done it against some of the top teams in the country. Matching up against the defensive talent of Penn State and Texas A&M, he has proven he can dominate at the highest level of college football.
These eye-catching outings against Power Five opponents have already started to generate NFL draft buzz around Fannin. Coming from a MAC school, he has the opportunity to continue building his resume and prove he can be a game-changing tight end at the professional level.
While Fannin's individual brilliance has been the headline, it's important to recognize the larger context of Bowling Green's season. The Falcons have come agonizingly close to pulling off remarkable upsets against ranked foes, losing by a combined 13 points.
This resilience and competitiveness, even in defeat, speaks volumes about the program-building efforts of head coach Scot Loeffler. The Falcons have not only competed with the best but have also showcased their ability to make in-game adjustments and capitalize on opportunities.
As Bowling Green shifts its focus to conference play, the team's ability to maintain this intensity and hunger for wins will be crucial. If Fannin can continue to spearhead the offense's production, and the Falcons can find a way to close out tight games, they could be poised for a breakout season in the MAC.
The Path to the NFL Draft
For Fannin, the road to the 2025 NFL Draft is clear: dominate the MAC schedule, continue to make highlight-reel plays against Power Five opponents, and demonstrate the versatility and physicality that make him a unique tight end prospect.
With his combination of size, speed, and skill, Fannin has all the tools to develop into a high-draft selection. However, the true test will be sustaining this level of performance against conference foes and proving he can be a consistent game-changer week in and week out.
If Fannin can build on his early-season success and lead Bowling Green to a successful campaign, his name will undoubtedly become a fixture on NFL scouts' radars. The journey to the professional ranks is just beginning, but the foundation has been laid for Fannin to emerge as one of the top tight end prospects in the 2025 class.