Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers are 2024 Heisman Trophy favorites
It's early to talk about the 2024 Heisman Trophy race but Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers feel like clear favorites.
It might feel like it's too early to talk about the 2024 Heisman Trophy race, but there was a recent update to the Heisman Trophy odds going into next season, ahead of spring ball, so it seems like a good time to take the temperature of the race.
If you asked about the Heisman favorite right after the playoffs, or at least before the retirement of Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe might have been the No. 1 guy. He's still a contender according to the latest odds released by FanDuel but he's fifth overall.
Milroe has the fifth-best odds. Carson Beck has the best odds right now (+700) which is tied for the best odds with Quinn Ewers from Texas (+700). Then, you have Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel at plus 1,000, which I think is drastically overestimating of what Will Howard is going to be.
Don't get me wrong, Will Howard is a nice player. But he's not even a clear upgrade over Kyle McCord. Heck, there's a reason he left Kansas State and it wasn't because he was looking to start somewhere else -- he wasn't going to start in Manhattan over Avery Johnson.
So if you think a quarterback who's not good enough to start for Kansas State is going to win the Heisman Trophy just because he transfers to Ohio State, well, I wouldn't make that bet.
Beck is going to be the best quarterback on the best team. UGA lost Brock Bowers but the Bulldogs have weapons. Ewers is another strong bet to contend for the Heisman Trophy. His numbers should be off the charts, as should Gabriel's with Oregon.
All of those guys make a ton of sense as Heisman contenders. They are elite players and should have elite production.
However, the race is wide open and I'll be interested to see if any non-quarterbacks emerge as Heisman Trophy contenders in 2024.