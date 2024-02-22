College football: 5 head coaches who could be the next Nick Saban
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia
The most obvious choice has to be Kirby Smart. Nick Saban's former defensive coordinator helped Alabama win multiple national titles and then he was hired away by Georgia where he's won at a level that not many in Athens have before him.
In fact, Smart is 94-16 in eight years at Georgia and 56-9 in SEC play. That SEC record is probably even more impressive than his overall record because losing less than 10 games in that brual conference over an eight-year span is unheard of. That would be considered very Saban-like.
Smart has already bested Saban on multiple occasions as Georgia and Alabama had some intense battles over the years in SEC title games and even the national championship. He's shown that he can out-coach the greatest of all time and that just proves that he's the next up in that category.
I have no doubt that Smart will be at Georgia for as long as he wants which is something that just doesn't happen in college football these days. He's a proven winner who has secured two national titles in the past three years and has seven straight postseason wins -- all were either playoff games or New Year's Six bowls.
The next Nick Saban would have to be Kirby Smart because, well, I think he's about to take over the sport and rattle off 4-5 national titles in the next 10-15 years.
Folks, we're looking at a budding dynasty here.