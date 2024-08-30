Deion Sanders' defense is going to be a problem this season but not for other teams
By Sam Fariss
There is no denying that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have looked amazing on offense over the first quarter of their season opener.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' connection with two-way athlete Travis Hunter has been elite through the first 15 minutes of the game, scoring an easy touchdown on their first possession.
No, don't hop on the hype train quite yet, you have to keep in mind that they're playing an FCS opponent in North Dakota State.
Sure, Sanders racked up nearly 150 yards in the first quarter but again, they're playing the Bisons (which apparently should be what they call themselves instead of the Buffs).
Anyways, while Colorado was able to slice and dice the Bisons' defense, the North Dakota State offense was able to kind of do the same...
NDSU put the first points on the board with a 36-yard field goal by kicker Griffin Crosa.
Following Hunter's opening touchdown, the Bisons scored a TD of their own with a 7-yard pass from quarterback Cam Miller to tight end Joe Stoffel.
The Bisons maintained length possessions against the Colorado defense that was supposed to be dominant, including forcing a few mistakes by the Buffaloes including an offsides penalty to start the second quarter.
Miller went 7 of 8 to start the game for 125 yards and the one touchdown, averaging 15.6 yards per pass.
NDSU's run game earned the Bisons an additional 36 yards, including a 14-yard dash down the field for the team's longest run in the first quarter.
At the end of the day, there is no excuse for Colorado to allow North Dakota State to tear up its defense this easily.
If the Buffaloes can't make some changes, quickly, their defensive unit is going to be a personal problem throughout the 2024 season.